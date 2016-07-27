Media player
Baghdad bomb site now a shrine to the dead
The site of one of the deadliest attacks to ever hit Iraq has been turned into a shrine to the dead.
Two hundred and ninety-two people were killed by a suicide bomber in Baghdad's Karrada district.
27 Jul 2016
