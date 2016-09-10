Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria conflict: Footage captures market attack aftermath
An air strike on a busy market in rebel-held Idlib, in north-west Syria, has killed at least 20 people.
-
10 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-37329808/syria-conflict-footage-captures-market-attack-aftermathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window