Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shot in the spine amid Syria ceasefire
The BBC's Jeremy Bowen reports from a hospital in western Aleppo, as the ceasefire holds for a third day. This video contains some distressing detail.
-
14 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window