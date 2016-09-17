Rebels chanting in Al-Rai
US special forces 'chased from Syria town al-Rai'

Footage has emerged of Free Syrian Army rebels appearing to chase US special forces out of the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, calling them "infidels" in Arabic.

The Pentagon said on Friday that dozens of US troops had been deployed to the border with Turkey at Ankara's request, to fight so-called Islamic State (IS) militants.

