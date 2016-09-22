Mosul 'feels like living in a prison'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mosul diary: 'I feel like I'm living in a prison'
"Ahmed" was an engineering student at Mosul University when so-called Islamic State (IS) militants overran the northern Iraqi city in June 2014.
The university shut and life became a daily struggle to survive.
This summer, Ahmed managed to escape. In the week before he left, at great personal risk he secretly kept an audio diary for the BBC.
Video produced by Joe Inwood and Nafiseh Kohnavard. Animation by Morteza Rakhtaala
-
22 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-37430838/mosul-diary-i-feel-like-i-m-living-in-a-prisonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window