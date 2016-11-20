Media player
'My Mosul': BBC journalist discusses battle for his hometown
As Iraqi forces close in on so-called Islamic State in Mosul, former residents are watching the battle with heightened anxiety.
Among them is BBC Arabic's Basheer al-Zaidi, who was born and raised in the city. Here he reflects on how his hometown has changed and what troops can expect as they push deeper in.
20 Nov 2016
