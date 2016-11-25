At least 35 killed in Iran train crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
At least 35 killed and dozens hurt in Iran train crash
Up to 100 more were hurt in the collision about 250km east of the capital Tehran.
-
25 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-38111700/at-least-35-killed-and-dozens-hurt-in-iran-train-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window