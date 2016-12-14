'Are you truly incapable of shame?'
Speaking at an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, US ambassador Samantha Power asked the Assad regime and allies if they were "truly incapable of shame".

The question drew an angry response from Russia's ambassador, Vitaly Churkin.

  • 14 Dec 2016
