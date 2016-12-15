Orphans' plea to leave Aleppo
Aleppo fighting: Orphans in video plea to leave city

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) has released a video it says is of a group of orphans trapped by the shelling in Aleppo.

  • 15 Dec 2016
