Aleppo girl Bana Alabed: 'We have managed to escape the destruction'
Evacuation of the last rebel enclaves in eastern Aleppo surrounded by Syrian forces has restarted.
Among those to have left is seven-year-old Bana Alabed, who had tweeted about conditions in the city.
Speaking through a translator, she thanked those who had taken an interest in her story.
19 Dec 2016
