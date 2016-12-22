Tweeting Aleppo girl: 'We nearly died'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aleppo girl Bana Alabed describes the night house was bombed
Seven year-old Bana Alabed, who has tweeted about life in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, has told the BBC's Orla Guerin about the night a house she was in was bombed.
-
22 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-38409526/aleppo-girl-bana-alabed-describes-the-night-house-was-bombedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window