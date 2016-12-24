Creating icons in Bethlehem

Media player
Bethlehem icons created by artists
The oldest communities of Christians in the world come from the Middle East but recent conflicts have driven many out of the region – and culture and heritage has been lost.
In Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, a British iconographer, Ian Knowles, is trying to revive an ancient art and is teaching Palestinians how to paint religious artworks.
Some churches in the UK are now commissioning new icons from them.
24 Dec 2016
