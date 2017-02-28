Video

The UN humanitarian chief, Stephen O'Brien, says he was blocked from visiting the Yemeni city of Taiz by Houthi rebels.

The situation Yemen is "very desperate", and many children are "severely malnourished", he says.

(Photo: A mother sits with her malnourished 18-year-old daughter from an impoverished coastal village on the outskirts of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)