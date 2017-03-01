Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK surgeon returns to find injured Syrian baby
She was the baby girl he says he couldn't forget.
Two months ago, British surgeon David Nott travelled to Syria to operate on a little girl called Maram.
She was gravely injured in an attack as she fled Aleppo with her family.
Her parents and siblings were killed.
Maram is now in Turkey, which is where Dr Nott went to see her.
-
01 Mar 2017
