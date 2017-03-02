The Syrians searching for answers at the peace talks

The Syrian women searching for answers at the peace talks
As Syrian peace talks continue in Geneva, a group of women are holding a series of vigils aimed at raising awareness for family members who have been detained in the country.

Last week they met the UN envoy Staffan de Mistura who promised to raise the issue of detention in the talks.

  • 02 Mar 2017