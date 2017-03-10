'We escaped after IS stormed house'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Battle for Mosul: The high price of freedom
Fears are growing for the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in Iraq's second city of Mosul as government forces try to recapture it from so-called Islamic State.
After five months of fighting and heavy casualties, Iraqi forces control the east of the city; now they're pushing deeper into the extremists' stronghold in the west.
Fifty thousand people have fled the west of the city in the past fortnight alone.
Orla Guerin reports from the latest areas to be taken back from IS control.
-
10 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window