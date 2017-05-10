News host tearful on air as show is axed
Israeli news presenter gets tearful reporting own show's cancellation

Presenter Geula Even was unable to hold back her tears after learning while on air that it would be her last show on Israel's Channel One television.

Staff were aware of the government's plans to close the state-run Israel Broadcasting Authority, but were not expecting output to cease on Tuesday.

Presenters and reporters of another show later complained that they had been denied a dignified farewell.

The IBA will be replaced by a new, smaller broadcaster known as "Kan".

