'Our right to seek independence'
The president of Iraqi Kurdistan has signalled the region will draw the borders of a future Kurdish state if Baghdad does not accept a vote for independence in a referendum due later this month.

Massoud Barzani told the BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard he wanted to reach an agreement with the central government if Kurds opted to secede.

  • 11 Sep 2017