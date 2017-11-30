The hotel rooms with an underwater view
The Dubai hotel rooms with an underwater view

Dubai has a reputation for being a city of superlatives, catering to travellers who are looking for luxurious and indulgent holidays.

If you have the budget, you could stay in the Atlantis on the iconic Palm Jumeirah where some rooms come with an on-call butler and a view of an aquarium.

The BBC Travel Show's Rajan Datar reports.

  • 30 Nov 2017
