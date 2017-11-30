The hotel rooms with an underwater view

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Dubai hotel rooms with an underwater view
Dubai has a reputation for being a city of superlatives, catering to travellers who are looking for luxurious and indulgent holidays.
If you have the budget, you could stay in the Atlantis on the iconic Palm Jumeirah where some rooms come with an on-call butler and a view of an aquarium.
The BBC Travel Show's Rajan Datar reports.
-
30 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-42112787/the-dubai-hotel-rooms-with-an-underwater-viewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window