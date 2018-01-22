Nato 'not paying enough attention' to Turkey

Media player
Nato is 'not paying enough attention' to Turkish concerns
Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has told the BBC that the Turkish public believe their security concerns have been overlooked during the Syrian civil war.
Turkey wants the United States to stop supporting armed Kurdish groups close to its border, which Turkey considers terrorist organisations.
22 Jan 2018
