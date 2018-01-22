Nato 'not paying enough attention' to Turkey
Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has told the BBC that the Turkish public believe their security concerns have been overlooked during the Syrian civil war.

Turkey wants the United States to stop supporting armed Kurdish groups close to its border, which Turkey considers terrorist organisations.

