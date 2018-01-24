Inside rebel Syrian town next to Afrin

Media player
Inside rebel-held Syrian town near Afrin frontline
Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels launched an offensive on Saturday to drive the Kurdish YPG militia out of the Afrin region of north-western Syria.
The BBC’s Mark Lowen and cameraman Goktay Koraltan are the first international journalists to be granted access to the rebel-held border town of Azaz, which is only 2km (1.2 miles) from the frontline.
24 Jan 2018
