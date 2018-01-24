Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prized camels banned after Botox cheating in beauty contest
The owners of twelve camels in Saudi Arabia have been caught enhancing their animals' looks for a beauty contest.
Local reports suggest Botox was used on the animals' noses, lips and jaws before the competition.
Prizes at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival are worth $57m (£40m).
-
24 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-42810830/prized-camels-banned-after-botox-cheating-in-beauty-contestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window