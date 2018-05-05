He stood up to IS and survived

Video

Hamoudi was kidnapped, tortured... then escaped.

Viewers in the UK can watch Lyse Doucet’s two-part documentary Syria: the World’s War here. The documentaries will be broadcast on BBC World on 26-27 May and 2-3 June 2018.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.