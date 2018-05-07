What are the secrets of Tutankhamun's tomb?
Tutankhamun 'secret chamber' ruled out by researchers

Tutankhamun's tomb in Luxor has no secret burial chamber, antiquities officials in Egypt have concluded from penetrating radar scans.

Dr Joyce Tyldesley, an Egyptologist at Manchester University, told the Today programme that academics had argued the remains of Queen Nefertiti could be there.

