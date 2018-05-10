Driving the risky roads of Iraq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An Iraqi road trip of sectarianism and Iranian influence

As the country faces a crucial election which could define its relationship with Iran, we follow independent journalist Ayman Oghanna through some of Iraq's most dangerous regions to learn about the key issues at stake.

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: Who's fighting whom in the Middle East?