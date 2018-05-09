Iranian politicians burn US flag
Video

Iranian politicians set fire to US flag in parliament

A group of Iranian politicians have burnt a US flag in the country's parliament following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran.

They also chanted "death to America" and burnt a symbolic copy of the nuclear deal.

  • 09 May 2018
