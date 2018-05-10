Iran should 'stay away' from Syria

Video

Iran wants to colonise Syria using military force, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, has said.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur; "Our message to Tehran is stay away from Syria. We will do everything to protect our borders and our citizens."

The interview was recorded on Wednesday 9 May before Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, in response to rocket fire.

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria in response to rocket fire

