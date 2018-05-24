Media player
Yemen war: Wedding party that turned into a 'bloodbath'
Sameeh was at the wedding in rural Yemen in April that his father Ali was performing at when he was killed by a Saudi airstrike.
More than 250 people have been killed in April and May this year.
24 May 2018
