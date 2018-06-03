Police fire tear gas at Jordan protest

Media player
Jordan police fire tear gas at tax protesters
Police in the Jordanian capital Amman have fired tear gas and blocked roads to try to prevent thousands of protesters from getting to government offices.
The protesters are unhappy at a proposed tax increase and have been chanting anti-government slogans.
03 Jun 2018
