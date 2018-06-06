Kuwait ‘blackface’ comedy show causes outcry
Video

A Kuwaiti TV show, Block Ghashmarah, has used "blacked-up" actors and stereotypes to portray Sudanese people.

The depictions of people from the African country have led to accusations of racism, although others have jumped to defend the programme.

  • 06 Jun 2018
