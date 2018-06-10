Media player
Iraq election: Baghdad poll recount papers hit by fire
A fire has hit Iraq's biggest ballot paper warehouse that was being used to store votes ahead of a recount.
Votes for the eastern district of the Iraqi capital Baghdad were being held in the building.
It is not clear if voting papers have been destroyed or what caused the fire in the storage centre.
10 Jun 2018
