Yemeni forces advance on key port

Yemen war: Coalition-backed Yemeni forces near port of Hudaydah
Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition of Gulf states are advancing on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.
The UN is working to avoid major disruption to the port, through which passes most of the food and medical aid for millions of people on the verge of starvation.
14 Jun 2018
