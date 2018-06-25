Saudis deny pirating World Cup TV rights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Cup: Saudi Arabia denies pirating Fifa-bought TV rights

Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have complained to Fifa over World Cup rights, amid worsening relations between the two countries.

Produced by Abdirahim Saeed and Alexi Peristianis

  • 25 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Saudi women hit the road