The town with 'sexy' police
The mayor who wants a 'sexy' police force

The town of Broummana in Lebanon has hired a group of young women as auxiliary police officers for the summer - and dressed them all in shorts.

With their male colleagues still wearing trousers, the issue has caused a stir in the press and on social media.

Video journalist: Eloise Alanna

  • 07 Jul 2018
