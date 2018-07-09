Media player
The Syrian stuck in an airport terminal for 100+ days
Hassan al-Kontar has been trying to seek refuge outside of Syria since the refugee crisis began in 2011. He has been stuck in an airport terminal in Malaysia for more than 108 days. Here, he tells his story.
09 Jul 2018
