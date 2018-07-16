Inside Syrian rebels' tunnel network

Media player
Syria war: Rebels' underground tunnel network in Douma
A complex of tunnels beneath Douma helped Syrian rebels to keep up their fight against the Assad regime for several years.
Government forces took back control of the area on the outskirts of capital Damascus earlier this year.
BBC Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen explores the now abandoned network.
16 Jul 2018
