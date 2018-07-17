Yemen president defends Saudi-led strikes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen war: President Hadi has 'no regrets' over Saudi-led strikes
More than 10,000 people killed have been in Yemen since early 2015 - and still the conflict continues.
Speaking to the BBC's Orla Guerin, exiled President Abd Rabbu Mansur Hadi admitted that military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition had gone on longer that expected.
But he said the alternative option was much worse.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-44868079/yemen-war-president-hadi-has-no-regrets-over-saudi-led-strikesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window