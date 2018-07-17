Yemen president defends Saudi-led strikes
Yemen war: President Hadi has 'no regrets' over Saudi-led strikes

More than 10,000 people killed have been in Yemen since early 2015 - and still the conflict continues.

Speaking to the BBC's Orla Guerin, exiled President Abd Rabbu Mansur Hadi admitted that military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition had gone on longer that expected.

But he said the alternative option was much worse.

