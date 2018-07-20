UN action urged on Israel-Gaza border

Media player
Call for international observers on Israel-Gaza border
The UN should provide international observers to prevent further bloodshed on the border between Gaza and Israel, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, has told BBC Hardtalk.
There have been three costly spasms of violent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza over the last 11 years.
In recent days Israel carried out its biggest attack against Hamas militant targets in Gaza since the war in 2014. The raids were a response to rockets fired into Israel.
Israel deals 'hardest blow' to Hamas since 2014 Gaza war
