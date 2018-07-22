Syria's White Helmets evacuated to Jordan

Media player
Syria conflict: White Helmets evacuated to Jordan
Members of Syria's civil defence group, the White Helmets, have been evacuated from a war zone in south-western Syria.
More than 400 were taken to Jordan overnight with the help of defence forces from Israel.
22 Jul 2018
