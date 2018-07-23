Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jerusalem falling Western Wall stone narrowly misses woman
The 79-year-old woman was praying when a 100kg (220lb) stone fell just a few feet away.
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-44931702/jerusalem-falling-western-wall-stone-narrowly-misses-womanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window