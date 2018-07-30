Recreating an attack on the Hejaz Railway

Video

The Hejaz Railway was built more than 100 years ago by Ottoman Sultan Abdul-Hamid II to make it easier for pilgrims to reach Mecca.

Parts of the railway were blown up during the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman empire.

The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar takes a ride on a reconstruction of one of the original trains and experiences a re-enactment of an attack on the railway.

