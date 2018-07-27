'People think we're devil worshippers'

Media player
Slave to Sirens: All-female heavy metal band brings girl power to Lebanon
Lebanese band Slave to Sirens are forging a new sound for women in rock as one of the first all-women metal bands in the Middle East.
Produced by Suniti Singh and Joya Berbery
27 Jul 2018
