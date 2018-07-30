Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A Nicaraguan spring? Understanding a crisis in five objects
For more than 100 days Nicaragua has been gripped by a political crisis that has left more than 350 dead. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to call for the removal of President Daniel Ortega.
So how did this happen in a country once called the "safest in Central America".
Arturo Wallace from the BBC Mundo unpicks what's going on using five key objects.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-44983741/a-nicaraguan-spring-understanding-a-crisis-in-five-objectsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window