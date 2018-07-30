A Nicaraguan spring?
A Nicaraguan spring? Understanding a crisis in five objects

For more than 100 days Nicaragua has been gripped by a political crisis that has left more than 350 dead. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to call for the removal of President Daniel Ortega.

So how did this happen in a country once called the "safest in Central America".

Arturo Wallace from the BBC Mundo unpicks what's going on using five key objects.

