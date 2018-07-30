Ahed Tamimi released from prison
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi released from prison

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi has been released from prison after serving an eight month sentence for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier.

While in jail, 17-year-old became the new face of Palestinian resistance, the BBC's Nida Ibrahim reports.

Video by: Dina Demrdash, Derrick Evans and Tarik Kayal

  • 30 Jul 2018