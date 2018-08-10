Saudi-led air strike kills 29 children in Yemen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Saudi-led air strike kills 29 children in Yemen

At least 29 children have been killed and 30 wounded in a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross says.

The children were travelling on a bus that was hit at a market in Dahyan, in the northern province of Saada.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: What you need to know about Yemen