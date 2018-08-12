Children pulled from blast rubble in Syria
Video

Children pulled from rubble after deadly Syria blast

Children have been pulled from rubble after a blast flattened a building in Syria's Idlib province.

Video believed to be from Sarmada town shows White Helmet rescuers at work.

Dozens of people, including 12 children, were reportedly killed in the explosion in the mainly rebel-held north-western province.

