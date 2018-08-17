Media player
Former Yazidi sex slave: 'I was so scared I was shaking'
Ashwaq, a Yazidi teenager sold into slavery by Islamic State, tells the BBC about her experience of coming face-to-face with her former captor in Germany.
She says she has heard similar accounts from other Yazidi girls who escaped the jihadists.
17 Aug 2018
