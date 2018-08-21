Seven things about Hajj

Media player
Hajj: Seven things you don't know about the Muslim Pilgrimage
Millions of Muslims from all around the world are gathering in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Hajj - the Muslim pilgrimage .It takes place only once a year, in the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Fahima Abdulrahman tells you seven facts about the Hajj.
Graphics: Ismail Moneer
Producer: Dina Demrdash
21 Aug 2018
