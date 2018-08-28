Cyclist's dream dashed by bullet

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bullet shatters Palestinian cyclist's Asian Games dream
The Asian Games continues in the Indonesian capital Jakarta until 2 September, with 18,000 athletes participating.
One Palestinian cyclist could not fulfil his dream of competing after he was shot during a Gaza strip demonstration, which has left Alaa Al-Daly with one leg. But he is determined to not let it stop him cycling.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-45263031/bullet-shatters-palestinian-cyclist-s-asian-games-dreamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window