IS attacks have 'reawakened our tragedy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

IS attacks have 'reawakened our tragedy'

The most recent attacks by the Islamic State group in south-west Syria targeted towns inhabited by the Druze religious minority.

Many of the families live across UN ceasefire lines in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and for decades have been separated from their families.

Relatives of those in the communities that were attacked in Suweida, Syria, in July, have told the BBC of their anguish.

  • 24 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Syria: Seven years of war explained